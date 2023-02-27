How to Watch the DePaul vs. Marquette Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 27
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 1:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The DePaul Blue Demons' (15-15) Big East schedule includes Monday's matchup with the Marquette Golden Eagles (19-9) at Al McGuire Center. It tips at 9:00 PM ET.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
DePaul Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
DePaul vs. Marquette Scoring Comparison
- The Blue Demons put up an average of 77 points per game, 20.3 more points than the 56.7 the Golden Eagles allow.
- DePaul has a 9-1 record when allowing fewer than 64.6 points.
- DePaul is 15-13 when it scores more than 56.7 points.
- The Golden Eagles record 64.6 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 72.1 the Blue Demons allow.
- Marquette is 8-1 when scoring more than 72.1 points.
- Marquette is 19-8 when it gives up fewer than 77 points.
- This season the Golden Eagles are shooting 39.1% from the field, 5.5% lower than the Blue Demons concede.
- The Blue Demons make 36.1% of their shots from the field, 4.8% lower than the Golden Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.
DePaul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/18/2023
|@ Providence
|W 86-64
|Alumni Hall (RI)
|2/21/2023
|@ Villanova
|L 67-64
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|2/25/2023
|UConn
|L 72-69
|Wintrust Arena
|2/27/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Al McGuire Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.