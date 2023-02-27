DePaul vs. Marquette Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 27
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's contest at Al McGuire Center has the Marquette Golden Eagles (19-9) squaring off against the DePaul Blue Demons (15-15) at 9:00 PM ET on February 27. Our computer prediction projects a 72-63 win for Marquette, who are favored by our model.
The Blue Demons lost their last outing 72-69 against UConn on Saturday.
DePaul vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
DePaul vs. Marquette Score Prediction
- Prediction: Marquette 72, DePaul 63
DePaul Schedule Analysis
- The Blue Demons beat the No. 7-ranked Maryland Terrapins, 76-67, on November 25, which goes down as their best victory of the season.
- The Blue Demons have tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (nine).
- Based on the RPI, the Golden Eagles have six wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 47th-most in the nation.
DePaul 2022-23 Best Wins
- 98-83 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 50) on November 20
- 94-89 at home over Seton Hall (No. 70) on February 15
- 80-71 at home over Georgetown (No. 108) on December 18
- 78-72 on the road over Butler (No. 115) on December 4
- 87-62 at home over Butler (No. 115) on February 8
DePaul Performance Insights
- The Blue Demons have a +149 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.9 points per game. They're putting up 77.0 points per game, 22nd in college basketball, and are allowing 72.1 per outing to rank 335th in college basketball.
- In conference play, DePaul is averaging fewer points (75.9 per game) than it is overall (77.0) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Blue Demons are averaging 5.7 more points per game at home (80.5) than on the road (74.8).
- DePaul concedes 72.1 points per game at home, and 74.2 away.
- Over their previous 10 games, the Blue Demons are tallying 76.1 points per game, compared to their season average of 77.0.
