The Anaheim Ducks (19-34-7) host the Chicago Blackhawks (21-32-5), who have won five in a row, on Monday, February 27 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, and NBCS-CHI.

Blackhawks vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, February 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+, BSSC, and NBCS-CHI Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Favorite Underdog Total Ducks (-140) Blackhawks (+120) 6

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Blackhawks Betting Insights

The Blackhawks have been an underdog in 54 games this season, and won 19 (35.2%).

This season Chicago has won 16 of its 51 games, or 31.4%, when it's the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set in this outing implies a 45.5% chance of victory for the Blackhawks.

Chicago has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 33 of 58 games this season.

Blackhawks vs. Ducks Rankings

Ducks Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 149 (31st) Goals 145 (32nd) 247 (32nd) Goals Allowed 207 (24th) 27 (30th) Power Play Goals 29 (28th) 56 (29th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (19th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Blackhawks with DraftKings.

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

Five of Chicago's last 10 games have hit the over.

The Blackhawks have averaged a total of 6.4 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.4 greater than this matchup's total of 6.

During their last 10 games, Blackhawks' game goal totals average 6.6 goals, the same as their season-long game scoring average.

The Blackhawks have scored 145 goals this season (2.5 per game) to rank 32nd in the league.

The Blackhawks have given up 207 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 24th.

Their -62 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.