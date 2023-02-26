Northwestern vs. Nebraska Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 26
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game that pits the Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-13) versus the Northwestern Wildcats (9-19) at Pinnacle Bank Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-60 in favor of Nebraska, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 26.
The Wildcats enter this matchup on the heels of a 64-57 loss to Wisconsin on Thursday.
Northwestern vs. Nebraska Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
Northwestern vs. Nebraska Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nebraska 76, Northwestern 60
Northwestern Schedule Analysis
- Against the Pennsylvania Quakers on November 13, the Wildcats picked up their signature win of the season, a 63-55 home victory.
- The Wildcats have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (11).
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Northwestern is 1-6 (.143%) -- tied for the 10th-most losses.
Northwestern 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-67 on the road over Wisconsin (No. 133) on January 29
- 76-62 at home over Minnesota (No. 138) on February 18
- 64-58 at home over Air Force (No. 193) on December 17
- 84-69 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 203) on November 19
- 66-62 on the road over UIC (No. 204) on December 14
Northwestern Performance Insights
- The Wildcats' -201 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 63.9 points per game (204th in college basketball) while giving up 71.0 per contest (324th in college basketball).
- In conference play, Northwestern is putting up fewer points (61.1 per game) than it is overall (63.9) in 2022-23.
- At home the Wildcats are scoring 65.2 points per game, 3.5 more than they are averaging away (61.7).
- Northwestern is conceding fewer points at home (67.2 per game) than away (76.9).
- In their last 10 games, the Wildcats are averaging 64.7 points per contest, 0.8 more than their season average (63.9).
