Sunday's game that pits the Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-13) versus the Northwestern Wildcats (9-19) at Pinnacle Bank Arena should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-60 in favor of Nebraska, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 26.

The Wildcats enter this matchup on the heels of a 64-57 loss to Wisconsin on Thursday.

Northwestern vs. Nebraska Game Info

  • When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Northwestern vs. Nebraska Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Nebraska 76, Northwestern 60

Northwestern Schedule Analysis

  • Against the Pennsylvania Quakers on November 13, the Wildcats picked up their signature win of the season, a 63-55 home victory.
  • The Wildcats have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (11).
  • When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Northwestern is 1-6 (.143%) -- tied for the 10th-most losses.

Northwestern 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 70-67 on the road over Wisconsin (No. 133) on January 29
  • 76-62 at home over Minnesota (No. 138) on February 18
  • 64-58 at home over Air Force (No. 193) on December 17
  • 84-69 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 203) on November 19
  • 66-62 on the road over UIC (No. 204) on December 14

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Northwestern Performance Insights

  • The Wildcats' -201 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 63.9 points per game (204th in college basketball) while giving up 71.0 per contest (324th in college basketball).
  • In conference play, Northwestern is putting up fewer points (61.1 per game) than it is overall (63.9) in 2022-23.
  • At home the Wildcats are scoring 65.2 points per game, 3.5 more than they are averaging away (61.7).
  • Northwestern is conceding fewer points at home (67.2 per game) than away (76.9).
  • In their last 10 games, the Wildcats are averaging 64.7 points per contest, 0.8 more than their season average (63.9).

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.