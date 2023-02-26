Sunday's game between the Maryland Terrapins (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) and the Northwestern Wildcats (20-8, 11-6 Big Ten) at Xfinity Center has a projected final score of 69-64 based on our computer prediction, with Maryland coming out on top. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM on February 26.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Northwestern vs. Maryland Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, February 26, 2023

Sunday, February 26, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: College Park, Maryland

College Park, Maryland Venue: Xfinity Center

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Northwestern vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Maryland 69, Northwestern 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Northwestern vs. Maryland

Computer Predicted Spread: Maryland (-5.1)

Maryland (-5.1) Computer Predicted Total: 132.2

Both Maryland and Northwestern are 16-9-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. A total of nine out of the Terrapins' games this season have gone over the point total, and eight of the Wildcats' games have gone over. Maryland is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests, while Northwestern has gone 8-2 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on college basketball with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Northwestern Performance Insights

The Wildcats have won 16 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover nine times.

Northwestern is 171st in the country at 31.9 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.9 its opponents average.

Northwestern connects on 7.7 three-pointers per game (142nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.4 on average.

Northwestern has committed 9.3 turnovers per game (eighth in college basketball), 4.7 fewer than the 14.0 it forces (56th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.