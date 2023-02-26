How to Watch Northwestern vs. Maryland on TV or Live Stream - February 26
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Maryland Terrapins (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) will be looking to extend a 10-game home winning run when taking on the No. 21 Northwestern Wildcats (20-8, 11-6 Big Ten) on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at Xfinity Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
In the article below, we provide all the info you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Northwestern vs. Maryland Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Northwestern Stats Insights
- Northwestern has compiled a 12-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42% from the field.
- The Terrapins are the rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 172nd.
- The Wildcats score 5.3 more points per game (68.3) than the Terrapins give up to opponents (63).
- Northwestern is 19-4 when giving up fewer than 71.1 points.
Northwestern Home & Away Comparison
- Northwestern scores 68.4 points per game at home, and 71.1 away.
- The Wildcats are giving up fewer points at home (59.8 per game) than on the road (69.3).
- Beyond the arc, Northwestern makes more trifectas on the road (8.2 per game) than at home (7.8), and shoots a higher percentage away (35.2%) than at home (31.8%).
Northwestern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/15/2023
|Indiana
|W 64-62
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|2/19/2023
|Iowa
|W 80-60
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|2/23/2023
|@ Illinois
|L 66-62
|State Farm Center
|2/26/2023
|@ Maryland
|-
|Xfinity Center
|3/1/2023
|Penn State
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|3/5/2023
|@ Rutgers
|-
|Jersey Mike's Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.