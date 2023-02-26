Sunday's contest between the Illinois Fighting Illini (20-8) and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-18) at Jersey Mike's Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-64, with heavily favored Illinois taking home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 26.

The Fighting Illini are coming off of a 90-57 loss to Nebraska in their last game on Wednesday.

Illinois vs. Rutgers Game Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Illinois vs. Rutgers Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 76, Rutgers 64

Illinois Schedule Analysis

The Fighting Illini's signature win of the season came in a 90-86 victory against the No. 6 Iowa Hawkeyes on January 1.

The Fighting Illini have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (three).

Illinois has four wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 34th-most in the nation.

Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins

72-64 on the road over Nebraska (No. 49) on February 9

86-76 at home over Michigan State (No. 56) on January 29

76-66 on the road over Missouri (No. 62) on December 18

85-62 at home over Penn State (No. 107) on February 19

65-63 on the road over Butler (No. 119) on December 11

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Illinois Performance Insights