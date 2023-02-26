Chicago State vs. Hartford Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 26
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game between the Chicago State Cougars (5-22) and Hartford Hawks (2-25) going head to head at Jones Convocation Center has a projected final score of 70-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Chicago State, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on February 26.
The Cougars beat the Hawks 79-60 on Saturday when they last played.
Chicago State vs. Hartford Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Chicago State vs. Hartford Score Prediction
- Prediction: Chicago State 70, Hartford 58
Chicago State Schedule Analysis
- When the Cougars took down the Hartford Hawks, who are ranked No. 361 in our computer rankings, on January 28 by a score of 76-59, it was their signature win of the season so far.
- The Cougars have seven losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the nation.
- Chicago State has nine losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 32nd-most in the nation.
Chicago State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 57-49 on the road over Hartford (No. 361) on January 29
- 79-60 at home over Hartford (No. 361) on February 25
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Chicago State Performance Insights
- The Cougars have a -558 scoring differential, falling short by 20.7 points per game. They're putting up 60.0 points per game to rank 277th in college basketball and are allowing 80.7 per outing to rank 360th in college basketball.
- Offensively, Chicago State is posting 70.7 points per game this year in conference matchups. As a comparison, its overall average (60.0 points per game) is 10.7 PPG lower.
- When playing at home, the Cougars are posting 8.8 more points per game (65.2) than they are when playing on the road (56.4).
- In 2022-23, Chicago State is giving up 73.7 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 85.4.
- The Cougars have been scoring 68.0 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's much higher than the 60.0 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.