Bulls vs. Wizards Injury Report Today - February 26
See the injury report for the Chicago Bulls (27-33), which currently has two players listed, as the Bulls ready for their matchup against the Washington Wizards (28-31) at United Center on Sunday, February 26 at 3:30 PM ET.
The Bulls are coming off of a 131-87 victory over the Nets in their last outing on Friday. Zach LaVine's team-high 32 points led the Bulls in the victory.
Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Goran Dragic
|PG
|Questionable
|Knee
|6.4
|1.4
|2.7
|Javonte Green
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|5.9
|2.9
|0.8
Washington Wizards Injury Report Today
Wizards Injuries: Bradley Beal: Questionable (Knee)
Bulls vs. Wizards Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and NBCS-DC
Bulls Season Insights
- The Bulls record 113.4 points per game, equal to what the Wizards give up.
- Chicago has a 21-8 record when scoring more than 113.4 points.
- The Bulls have seen a downturn in scoring recently, putting up 108.9 points per game in their last 10 contests, 4.5 points fewer than the 113.4 they've scored this year.
- Chicago connects on 10.4 three-pointers per game (30th in the league) at a 36% rate (16th in the NBA), compared to the 13 per outing its opponents make while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc.
- The Bulls average 111 points per 100 possessions on offense (22nd in the league), and allow 109.6 points per 100 possessions (seventh in the NBA).
Bulls vs. Wizards Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Bulls
|-2
