Saturday's game between the UIC Flames (15-13) and Bradley Braves (3-25) going head to head at Renaissance Coliseum has a projected final score of 67-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UIC, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Flames are coming off of a 66-55 loss to Illinois State in their last game on Thursday.

UIC vs. Bradley Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria, Arizona

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

UIC vs. Bradley Score Prediction

Prediction: UIC 67, Bradley 56

UIC Schedule Analysis

The Flames registered their best win of the season on February 12, when they secured a 64-52 victory over the Drake Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 48), according to our computer rankings.

UIC 2022-23 Best Wins

62-59 over Austin Peay (No. 152) on November 23

63-55 over Davidson (No. 170) on November 22

52-50 on the road over IUPUI (No. 172) on November 7

65-62 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 203) on January 14

66-58 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 209) on December 4

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

UIC Performance Insights