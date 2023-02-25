UIC vs. Bradley Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game between the UIC Flames (15-13) and Bradley Braves (3-25) going head to head at Renaissance Coliseum has a projected final score of 67-56 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UIC, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Flames are coming off of a 66-55 loss to Illinois State in their last game on Thursday.
UIC vs. Bradley Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria, Arizona
UIC vs. Bradley Score Prediction
- Prediction: UIC 67, Bradley 56
UIC Schedule Analysis
- The Flames registered their best win of the season on February 12, when they secured a 64-52 victory over the Drake Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 48), according to our computer rankings.
UIC 2022-23 Best Wins
- 62-59 over Austin Peay (No. 152) on November 23
- 63-55 over Davidson (No. 170) on November 22
- 52-50 on the road over IUPUI (No. 172) on November 7
- 65-62 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 203) on January 14
- 66-58 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 209) on December 4
UIC Performance Insights
- The Flames have a -45 scoring differential, falling short by 1.6 points per game. They're putting up 56.6 points per game, 325th in college basketball, and are allowing 58.2 per outing to rank 43rd in college basketball.
- UIC scores fewer points in conference play (54.3 per game) than overall (56.6).
- The Flames score 54.3 points per game at home, and 58.2 away.
- UIC is conceding fewer points at home (53.3 per game) than away (62.5).
- Over their previous 10 games, the Flames are averaging 53.7 points per contest, 2.9 fewer points than their season average (56.6).
