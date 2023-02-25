Saturday's contest at SIU Arena has the Southern Illinois Salukis (10-16) taking on the Evansville Purple Aces (11-15) at 3:00 PM ET on February 25. Our computer prediction projects a 74-66 win for Southern Illinois, who are favored by our model.

The Salukis are coming off of a 79-64 victory against Indiana State in their last outing on Thursday.

Southern Illinois vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: SIU Arena in Carbondale, Illinois

Southern Illinois vs. Evansville Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Illinois 74, Evansville 66

Southern Illinois Schedule Analysis

In terms of their signature win this season, the Salukis defeated the Murray State Racers on the road on January 20 by a score of 81-73.

Southern Illinois has seven losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the fourth-most in the nation.

Southern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins

87-81 on the road over Lehigh (No. 206) on November 26

79-64 at home over Indiana State (No. 239) on February 23

60-58 on the road over Indiana State (No. 239) on December 31

86-77 on the road over Evansville (No. 255) on December 29

77-47 at home over Valparaiso (No. 294) on February 4

Southern Illinois Performance Insights