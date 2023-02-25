Southern Illinois vs. Evansville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest at SIU Arena has the Southern Illinois Salukis (10-16) taking on the Evansville Purple Aces (11-15) at 3:00 PM ET on February 25. Our computer prediction projects a 74-66 win for Southern Illinois, who are favored by our model.
The Salukis are coming off of a 79-64 victory against Indiana State in their last outing on Thursday.
Southern Illinois vs. Evansville Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: SIU Arena in Carbondale, Illinois
Southern Illinois vs. Evansville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Southern Illinois 74, Evansville 66
Southern Illinois Schedule Analysis
- In terms of their signature win this season, the Salukis defeated the Murray State Racers on the road on January 20 by a score of 81-73.
- Southern Illinois has seven losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the fourth-most in the nation.
Southern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins
- 87-81 on the road over Lehigh (No. 206) on November 26
- 79-64 at home over Indiana State (No. 239) on February 23
- 60-58 on the road over Indiana State (No. 239) on December 31
- 86-77 on the road over Evansville (No. 255) on December 29
- 77-47 at home over Valparaiso (No. 294) on February 4
Southern Illinois Performance Insights
- The Salukis are being outscored by 2.3 points per game with a -58 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.3 points per game (56th in college basketball) and give up 74.6 per contest (351st in college basketball).
- In conference contests, Southern Illinois puts up fewer points per game (70.6) than its overall average (72.3).
- The Salukis put up 75.8 points per game at home, compared to 68.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 7.3 points per contest.
- Defensively, Southern Illinois has been better in home games this season, allowing 74.0 points per game, compared to 75.5 on the road.
- The Salukis have seen a downturn in scoring recently, racking up 71.5 points per game in their last 10 outings, 0.8 points fewer than the 72.3 they've scored this year.
