Saturday's game that pits the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (14-14) versus the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-20) at Sam M. Vadalabene Center is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-67 in favor of Southeast Missouri State. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.

Last time out, the Cougars lost 61-38 to Little Rock on Thursday.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Southeast Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Southeast Missouri State 68, SIU-Edwardsville 67

SIU-Edwardsville Schedule Analysis

Against the Eastern Illinois Panthers on February 11, the Cougars registered their signature win of the season, an 82-77 home victory.

SIU-Edwardsville has nine losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in the nation.

SIU-Edwardsville 2022-23 Best Wins

62-60 on the road over Northern Illinois (No. 196) on December 17

76-61 on the road over Southeast Missouri State (No. 262) on December 31

78-69 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 274) on January 21

76-69 at home over Tennessee State (No. 300) on January 5

72-66 at home over Morehead State (No. 323) on January 19

SIU-Edwardsville Performance Insights