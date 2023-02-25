Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game at NIU Convocation Center has the Northern Illinois Huskies (14-12) taking on the Central Michigan Chippewas (6-20) at 2:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 75-64 victory as our model heavily favors Northern Illinois.
Their last time out, the Huskies lost 88-67 to Miami (OH) on Wednesday.
Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Illinois 75, Central Michigan 64
Northern Illinois Schedule Analysis
- The Huskies' signature win this season came in an 85-81 victory on February 15 against the Bowling Green Falcons, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 56) in our computer rankings.
- Northern Illinois has four wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 33rd-most in Division 1.
Northern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-79 at home over DePaul (No. 64) on November 12
- 67-66 at home over Toledo (No. 68) on January 7
- 84-77 at home over Ball State (No. 69) on February 18
- 67-64 over Richmond (No. 92) on November 27
- 88-63 at home over Akron (No. 184) on February 8
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Northern Illinois Performance Insights
- The Huskies average 70.7 points per game (82nd in college basketball) while giving up 70.3 per contest (314th in college basketball). They have a +10 scoring differential overall.
- On offense, Northern Illinois is tallying 70.2 points per game this season in conference contests. As a comparison, its season average (70.7 points per game) is 0.5 PPG higher.
- The Huskies score 73.1 points per game in home games, compared to 69.0 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.1 points per contest.
- Northern Illinois is allowing 68.1 points per game this season in home games, which is 4.3 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (72.4).
- The Huskies have averaged 70.7 points per game over their last 10 contests, the same amount they've racked up on average this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.