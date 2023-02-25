Saturday's game features the Eastern Illinois Panthers (21-6) and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (18-9) clashing at Lantz Arena in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 67-66 win for Eastern Illinois according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Panthers took care of business in their most recent matchup 60-49 against Morehead State on Wednesday.

Eastern Illinois vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Eastern Illinois vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Illinois 67, Tennessee Tech 66

Eastern Illinois Schedule Analysis

The Panthers beat the No. 164-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Little Rock Trojans, 44-33, on January 14, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

Eastern Illinois has 18 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in the nation.

Eastern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins

67-62 on the road over Tennessee Tech (No. 183) on January 5

78-63 on the road over UT Martin (No. 222) on January 21

73-50 at home over UT Martin (No. 222) on February 9

51-45 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 252) on December 10

63-57 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 262) on January 28

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Eastern Illinois Performance Insights