The DePaul Blue Demons (15-14) will host the UConn Huskies (24-5) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

DePaul Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

DePaul vs. UConn Scoring Comparison

  • The Huskies score an average of 76.8 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 72.1 the Blue Demons allow to opponents.
  • UConn has a 23-3 record when giving up fewer than 77.3 points.
  • UConn is 15-2 when it scores more than 72.1 points.
  • The 77.3 points per game the Blue Demons score are 17.8 more points than the Huskies give up (59.5).
  • DePaul has a 15-12 record when scoring more than 59.5 points.
  • DePaul is 13-4 when it gives up fewer than 76.8 points.
  • The Blue Demons shoot 35.5% from the field, only 0.3% higher than the Huskies concede defensively.
  • The Huskies shoot 50.1% from the field, 5.3% higher than the Blue Demons concede.

DePaul Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/15/2023 Seton Hall W 94-89 Wintrust Arena
2/18/2023 @ Providence W 86-64 Alumni Hall (RI)
2/21/2023 @ Villanova L 67-64 The William B. Finneran Pavilion
2/25/2023 UConn - Wintrust Arena
2/27/2023 @ Marquette - Al McGuire Center

