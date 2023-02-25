How to Watch the DePaul vs. UConn Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 25
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:23 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The DePaul Blue Demons (15-14) will host the UConn Huskies (24-5) after victories in three home games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 25, 2023.
DePaul Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
DePaul vs. UConn Scoring Comparison
- The Huskies score an average of 76.8 points per game, just 4.7 more points than the 72.1 the Blue Demons allow to opponents.
- UConn has a 23-3 record when giving up fewer than 77.3 points.
- UConn is 15-2 when it scores more than 72.1 points.
- The 77.3 points per game the Blue Demons score are 17.8 more points than the Huskies give up (59.5).
- DePaul has a 15-12 record when scoring more than 59.5 points.
- DePaul is 13-4 when it gives up fewer than 76.8 points.
- The Blue Demons shoot 35.5% from the field, only 0.3% higher than the Huskies concede defensively.
- The Huskies shoot 50.1% from the field, 5.3% higher than the Blue Demons concede.
DePaul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/15/2023
|Seton Hall
|W 94-89
|Wintrust Arena
|2/18/2023
|@ Providence
|W 86-64
|Alumni Hall (RI)
|2/21/2023
|@ Villanova
|L 67-64
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|2/25/2023
|UConn
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|2/27/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Al McGuire Center
