Saturday's game between the UConn Huskies (24-5) and the DePaul Blue Demons (15-14) at Wintrust Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 79-64, with heavily favored UConn coming out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Blue Demons lost their last matchup 67-64 against Villanova on Tuesday.

DePaul vs. UConn Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: FOX

DePaul vs. UConn Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 79, DePaul 64

DePaul Schedule Analysis

The Blue Demons' signature win of the season came in a 76-67 victory versus the No. 7 Maryland Terrapins on November 25.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Blue Demons are 1-7 (.125%) -- tied for the 39th-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, DePaul is 4-5 (.444%) -- tied for the 34th-most victories, but also tied for the 27th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Blue Demons are 6-2 (.750%) -- tied for the 41st-most victories.

DePaul 2022-23 Best Wins

98-83 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 50) on November 20

94-89 at home over Seton Hall (No. 65) on February 15

80-71 at home over Georgetown (No. 111) on December 18

74-59 over Pittsburgh (No. 115) on November 26

87-62 at home over Butler (No. 120) on February 8

DePaul Performance Insights