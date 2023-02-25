Chicago State vs. Hartford Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game features the Chicago State Cougars (4-22) and the Hartford Hawks (2-24) facing off at Jones Convocation Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 69-59 win for heavily favored Chicago State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Cougars lost their most recent outing 88-49 against Cleveland State on Tuesday.
Chicago State vs. Hartford Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois
Chicago State vs. Hartford Score Prediction
- Prediction: Chicago State 69, Hartford 59
Chicago State Schedule Analysis
- When the Cougars defeated the Hartford Hawks, who are ranked No. 361 in our computer rankings, on January 29 by a score of 57-49, it was their best win of the year thus far.
- The Cougars have seven losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in Division 1.
- Chicago State has tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (nine).
Chicago State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-59 on the road over Hartford (No. 361) on January 28
Chicago State Performance Insights
- The Cougars have a -577 scoring differential, falling short by 22.2 points per game. They're putting up 59.3 points per game to rank 288th in college basketball and are allowing 81.5 per outing to rank 360th in college basketball.
- In home games, the Cougars are putting up 7.4 more points per game (63.8) than they are when playing on the road (56.4).
- Defensively, Chicago State has played better at home this year, ceding 75.1 points per game, compared to 85.4 away from home.
- The Cougars have been putting up 65.4 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 59.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
