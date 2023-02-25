Blackhawks vs. Sharks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 2:46 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Chicago Blackhawks (20-32-5) will attempt to extend a four-game win streak when they square off against the San Jose Sharks (18-30-11) on the road on Saturday, February 25 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-CHI.
Blackhawks vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-CHI
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Sharks (-190)
|Blackhawks (+160)
|6.5
Blackhawks Betting Insights
- This season the Blackhawks have won 18 of the 53 games, or 34.0%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Chicago has a record of 12-29 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +160 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Blackhawks have a 38.5% chance to win.
- Chicago has played 29 games this season that ended with more than 6.5 goals.
Blackhawks vs. Sharks Rankings
|Sharks Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|175 (21st)
|Goals
|142 (32nd)
|214 (30th)
|Goals Allowed
|204 (25th)
|30 (26th)
|Power Play Goals
|29 (28th)
|29 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (21st)
Blackhawks Advanced Stats
- Five of Chicago's past 10 contests have hit the over.
- The Blackhawks have averaged a total of 6.5 combined goals over their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.
- Over their last 10 games, Blackhawks' game goal totals average 6.6 goals, equal to their season-long game scoring average.
- The Blackhawks' 142 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 32nd in the league.
- The Blackhawks have given up 3.6 goals per game, 204 total, which ranks 25th among league teams.
- They have a -62 goal differential, which ranks 30th in the league.
