The Chicago Blackhawks (20-32-5) will attempt to extend a four-game win streak when they square off against the San Jose Sharks (18-30-11) on the road on Saturday, February 25 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-CHI.

Blackhawks vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Favorite Underdog Total Sharks (-190) Blackhawks (+160) 6.5

Blackhawks Betting Insights

This season the Blackhawks have won 18 of the 53 games, or 34.0%, in which they've been an underdog.

Chicago has a record of 12-29 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +160 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Blackhawks have a 38.5% chance to win.

Chicago has played 29 games this season that ended with more than 6.5 goals.

Blackhawks vs. Sharks Rankings

Sharks Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 175 (21st) Goals 142 (32nd) 214 (30th) Goals Allowed 204 (25th) 30 (26th) Power Play Goals 29 (28th) 29 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 40 (21st)

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

Five of Chicago's past 10 contests have hit the over.

The Blackhawks have averaged a total of 6.5 combined goals over their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.

Over their last 10 games, Blackhawks' game goal totals average 6.6 goals, equal to their season-long game scoring average.

The Blackhawks' 142 total goals (2.5 per game) rank 32nd in the league.

The Blackhawks have given up 3.6 goals per game, 204 total, which ranks 25th among league teams.

They have a -62 goal differential, which ranks 30th in the league.

