The Chicago Bulls, DeMar DeRozan included, square off versus the Brooklyn Nets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 100-91 loss to the Magic (his last action) DeRozan produced 19 points and six assists.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 25.4 22.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.7 3.1 Assists 5.5 5.1 5.8 PRA 31.5 35.2 31.2 PR 26.5 30.1 25.4 3PM 0.5 0.5 1.0



DeMar DeRozan Insights vs. the Nets

This season, DeMar DeRozan has made 9.1 shots per game, which adds up to 19.4% of his team's total makes.

DeRozan's opponents, the Nets, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 98.3 possessions per game, while his Bulls average 102.2 per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams.

Conceding 112.3 points per game, the Nets are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the Nets are ranked 20th in the NBA, conceding 44.1 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Nets are ranked third in the league, giving up 22.9 per game.

The Nets concede 12.0 made 3-pointers per game, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

DeMar DeRozan vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/9/2023 36 14 3 6 0 1 0 1/4/2023 35 22 7 3 0 1 1 11/1/2022 33 20 4 1 1 1 2

