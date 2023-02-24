The Chicago Bulls (26-33), on Friday, February 24, 2023 at United Center, will attempt to stop a six-game losing streak when hosting the Brooklyn Nets (34-24). This matchup is at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and YES.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bulls vs. Nets matchup.

Bulls vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Friday, February 24, 2023

Friday, February 24, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and YES

NBCS-CHI and YES Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Bulls vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Bulls score 113.1 points per game (20th in the NBA) and give up 113.4 (15th in the league) for a -17 scoring differential overall.

The Nets put up 114 points per game (17th in league) while giving up 112.3 per contest (ninth in NBA). They have a +100 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.7 points per game.

Chicago has won 29 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 30 times.

Brooklyn has won 30 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 28 times.

Bulls and Nets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bulls +50000 +25000 +450 Nets +15000 +4500 -1587

