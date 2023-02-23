Thursday's game between the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (17-9) and the Western Illinois Leathernecks (10-17) at Western Hall has a projected final score of 76-66 based on our computer prediction, with North Dakota coming out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Leathernecks head into this matchup following a 71-57 loss to St. Thomas on Saturday.

Western Illinois vs. North Dakota Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois

Western Illinois vs. North Dakota Score Prediction

Prediction: North Dakota 76, Western Illinois 66

Western Illinois Schedule Analysis

The Leathernecks beat the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in a 91-85 win on February 11. It was their best victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Western Illinois is 6-10 (.375%) -- tied for the 22nd-most defeats.

Western Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins

76-67 at home over South Dakota (No. 225) on December 31

77-75 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 228) on January 21

83-67 at home over Valparaiso (No. 293) on December 9

83-77 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 307) on December 11

72-52 on the road over UMKC (No. 327) on February 9

Western Illinois Performance Insights