Thursday's game at Redbird Arena has the Illinois State Redbirds (19-7) going head to head against the UIC Flames (15-12) at 7:30 PM ET (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 69-55 victory as our model heavily favors Illinois State.

The Flames enter this matchup after a 56-50 win against Indiana State on Sunday.

UIC vs. Illinois State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

UIC vs. Illinois State Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois State 69, UIC 55

UIC Schedule Analysis

The Flames' signature win this season came in a 64-52 victory on February 12 against the Drake Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 52) in our computer rankings.

UIC 2022-23 Best Wins

62-59 over Austin Peay (No. 155) on November 23

52-50 on the road over IUPUI (No. 174) on November 7

63-55 over Davidson (No. 175) on November 22

65-62 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 206) on January 14

66-58 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 208) on December 4

UIC Performance Insights