Thursday's game at Welsh-Ryan Arena has the Northwestern Wildcats (9-18) taking on the Wisconsin Badgers (9-19) at 7:00 PM (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a 71-68 win for Northwestern, who is a small favorite based on our model.

In their last time out, the Wildcats won on Saturday 76-62 against Minnesota.

Northwestern vs. Wisconsin Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Northwestern vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Northwestern 71, Wisconsin 68

Northwestern Schedule Analysis

  • On November 13, the Wildcats picked up their best win of the season, a 63-55 victory over the Pennsylvania Quakers, a top 100 team (No. 98), according to our computer rankings.
  • When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Wildcats are 0-11 (.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most defeats.
  • Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Northwestern is 0-6 (.000%) -- tied for the 10th-most defeats.

Northwestern 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 70-67 on the road over Wisconsin (No. 141) on January 29
  • 76-62 at home over Minnesota (No. 142) on February 18
  • 64-58 at home over Air Force (No. 189) on December 17
  • 66-62 on the road over UIC (No. 201) on December 14
  • 84-69 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 206) on November 19

Northwestern Performance Insights

  • The Wildcats' -194 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 64.1 points per game (198th in college basketball) while giving up 71.3 per outing (329th in college basketball).
  • With 61.4 points per game in Big Ten action, Northwestern is putting up 2.7 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (64.1 PPG).
  • The Wildcats score 65.8 points per game at home, compared to 61.7 points per game on the road, a difference of 4.1 points per contest.
  • Northwestern is ceding 67.4 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 9.5 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (76.9).
  • On offense, the Wildcats have picked up their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 64.4 points per contest over that span compared to the 64.1 they've racked up over the course of this year.

