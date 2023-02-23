Thursday's contest at Redbird Arena has the Illinois State Redbirds (19-7) going head to head against the UIC Flames (15-12) at 7:30 PM ET (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 69-55 win as our model heavily favors Illinois State.

The Redbirds are coming off of an 83-67 loss to Drake in their most recent game on Saturday.

Illinois State vs. UIC Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Redbird Arena in Normal, Illinois

Illinois State vs. UIC Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois State 69, UIC 55

Illinois State Schedule Analysis

The Redbirds' best win this season came in a 72-70 victory on February 16 over the Northern Iowa Panthers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 51) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Redbirds are 2-3 (.400%) -- tied for the 45th-most wins.

Illinois State 2022-23 Best Wins

87-76 at home over Drake (No. 52) on December 30

70-56 on the road over Belmont (No. 74) on January 15

67-63 on the road over Missouri State (No. 93) on January 5

70-53 over Louisiana Tech (No. 129) on November 26

79-73 at home over Murray State (No. 139) on February 5

Illinois State Performance Insights