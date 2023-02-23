When the Illinois Fighting Illini (18-9, 9-7 Big Ten) and Northwestern Wildcats (20-7, 11-5 Big Ten) match up at State Farm Center on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, Coleman Hawkins will be a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on Big Ten Network.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Illinois vs. Northwestern

Game Day: Thursday, February 23

Thursday, February 23 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: State Farm Center

State Farm Center Location: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois TV: Big Ten Network | Watch live on FuboTV

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Illinois' Last Game

Illinois won its previous game versus Minnesota, 78-69, on Monday. Matthew Mayer was its leading scorer with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Matthew Mayer 22 7 2 2 0 2 Jayden Epps 17 1 0 1 0 4 Coleman Hawkins 16 7 3 1 0 3

Illinois Players to Watch

Terrence Shannon Jr. registers a team-high 17 points per game. He is also averaging 5 rebounds and 3 assists, shooting 43.7% from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Hawkins is tops on his team in both rebounds (6.5) and assists (3.1) per contest, and also posts 9.9 points. At the other end, he posts 0.9 steals and 1.2 blocked shots.

Mayer averages 12.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 43.4% from the field and 36.8% from downtown with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Dain Dainja is posting 10.3 points, 0.6 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game.

Jayden Epps is posting 10.3 points, 1.6 assists and 2 rebounds per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)