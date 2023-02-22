Loyola Chicago vs. Duquesne Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Wednesday's game at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse has the Duquesne Dukes (17-10) matching up with the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-21) at 6:00 PM ET (on February 22). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 71-55 win as our model heavily favors Duquesne.
The Ramblers' last outing on Saturday ended in a 61-50 loss to George Washington.
Loyola Chicago vs. Duquesne Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Loyola Chicago vs. Duquesne Score Prediction
- Prediction: Duquesne 71, Loyola Chicago 55
Loyola Chicago Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Ramblers beat the Saint Louis Billikens 60-47 on December 28.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Loyola Chicago is 0-6 (.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most losses.
Loyola Chicago 2022-23 Best Wins
- 56-44 over Idaho State (No. 216) on December 21
- 60-51 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 241) on November 7
- 72-46 over Elon (No. 279) on December 20
- 57-54 at home over Bradley (No. 338) on December 3
- 69-56 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 348) on November 25
Loyola Chicago Performance Insights
- The Ramblers have a -240 scoring differential, falling short by 8.9 points per game. They're putting up 55.6 points per game, 335th in college basketball, and are giving up 64.5 per contest to rank 183rd in college basketball.
- Loyola Chicago scores fewer points in conference play (53.4 per game) than overall (55.6).
- At home, the Ramblers score 56.9 points per game. Away, they score 53.1.
- In 2022-23 Loyola Chicago is giving up 3.4 more points per game at home (67.8) than away (64.4).
- Over their previous 10 games, the Ramblers are putting up 54.3 points per contest, compared to their season average of 55.6.
