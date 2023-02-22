Wednesday's game at UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse has the Duquesne Dukes (17-10) matching up with the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-21) at 6:00 PM ET (on February 22). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 71-55 win as our model heavily favors Duquesne.

The Ramblers' last outing on Saturday ended in a 61-50 loss to George Washington.

Loyola Chicago vs. Duquesne Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Loyola Chicago vs. Duquesne Score Prediction

Prediction: Duquesne 71, Loyola Chicago 55

Loyola Chicago Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Ramblers beat the Saint Louis Billikens 60-47 on December 28.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Loyola Chicago is 0-6 (.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most losses.

Loyola Chicago 2022-23 Best Wins

56-44 over Idaho State (No. 216) on December 21

60-51 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 241) on November 7

72-46 over Elon (No. 279) on December 20

57-54 at home over Bradley (No. 338) on December 3

69-56 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 348) on November 25

Loyola Chicago Performance Insights