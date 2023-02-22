The Illinois Fighting Illini (20-7) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-13) on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at State Farm Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Illinois vs. Nebraska Scoring Comparison

  • The Cornhuskers put up 6.1 more points per game (70.8) than the Fighting Illini give up to opponents (64.7).
  • Nebraska is 13-7 when allowing fewer than 77.1 points.
  • Nebraska is 14-4 when it scores more than 64.7 points.
  • The Fighting Illini put up 11.2 more points per game (77.1) than the Cornhuskers allow (65.9).
  • When Illinois totals more than 65.9 points, it is 19-4.
  • Illinois is 16-2 when it gives up fewer than 70.8 points.
  • The Fighting Illini shoot 43.8% from the field, 2.8% higher than the Cornhuskers allow defensively.
  • The Cornhuskers' 40.3 shooting percentage is 3.2 lower than the Fighting Illini have given up.

Illinois Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/9/2023 @ Nebraska W 72-64 Pinnacle Bank Arena
2/12/2023 @ Maryland L 82-71 Xfinity Center
2/19/2023 Penn State W 85-62 State Farm Center
2/22/2023 Nebraska - State Farm Center
2/26/2023 @ Rutgers - Jersey Mike's Arena

