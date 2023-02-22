Illinois vs. Nebraska Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest between the Illinois Fighting Illini (20-7) and Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-13) matching up at State Farm Center has a projected final score of 72-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Illinois, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on February 22.
In their last outing on Sunday, the Fighting Illini earned an 85-62 victory over Penn State.
Illinois vs. Nebraska Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: B1G+
Illinois vs. Nebraska Score Prediction
- Prediction: Illinois 72, Nebraska 67
Illinois Schedule Analysis
- On January 1, the Fighting Illini picked up their signature win of the season, a 90-86 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 7 in the AP's Top 25.
- The Fighting Illini have three wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 39th-most in the nation.
- Illinois has three wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.
- The Fighting Illini have eight wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in Division 1.
Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-64 on the road over Nebraska (No. 53) on February 9
- 86-76 at home over Michigan State (No. 55) on January 29
- 76-66 on the road over Missouri (No. 67) on December 18
- 85-62 at home over Penn State (No. 102) on February 19
- 92-71 on the road over Pittsburgh (No. 115) on November 30
Illinois Performance Insights
- The Fighting Illini outscore opponents by 12.4 points per game (scoring 77.1 points per game to rank 25th in college basketball while allowing 64.7 per contest to rank 188th in college basketball) and have a +337 scoring differential overall.
- With 73.6 points per game in Big Ten action, Illinois is averaging 3.5 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (77.1 PPG).
- The Fighting Illini are scoring 81.6 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are averaging 71.9 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Illinois is surrendering 61.7 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 68.7.
- In their last 10 games, the Fighting Illini have been racking up 70.1 points per contest, an average that's significantly lower than the 77.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
