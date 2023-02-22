Wednesday's contest between the Illinois Fighting Illini (20-7) and Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-13) matching up at State Farm Center has a projected final score of 72-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Illinois, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on February 22.

In their last outing on Sunday, the Fighting Illini earned an 85-62 victory over Penn State.

Illinois vs. Nebraska Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Illinois vs. Nebraska Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 72, Nebraska 67

Illinois Schedule Analysis

On January 1, the Fighting Illini picked up their signature win of the season, a 90-86 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 7 in the AP's Top 25.

The Fighting Illini have three wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 39th-most in the nation.

Illinois has three wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 45th-most in the nation.

The Fighting Illini have eight wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in Division 1.

Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins

72-64 on the road over Nebraska (No. 53) on February 9

86-76 at home over Michigan State (No. 55) on January 29

76-66 on the road over Missouri (No. 67) on December 18

85-62 at home over Penn State (No. 102) on February 19

92-71 on the road over Pittsburgh (No. 115) on November 30

Illinois Performance Insights