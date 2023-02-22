Eastern Illinois vs. Morehead State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Wednesday's game that pits the Eastern Illinois Panthers (20-6) against the Morehead State Eagles (10-17) at Lantz Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-56 in favor of Eastern Illinois, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on February 22.
In their last matchup on Saturday, the Panthers suffered a 46-42 loss to Little Rock.
Eastern Illinois vs. Morehead State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Lantz Arena in Charleston, Illinois
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Eastern Illinois vs. Morehead State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Eastern Illinois 72, Morehead State 56
Eastern Illinois Schedule Analysis
- The Panthers beat the Little Rock Trojans in a 44-33 win on January 14. It was their best win of the season.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Eastern Illinois is 17-4 (.810%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins.
Eastern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-62 on the road over Tennessee Tech (No. 183) on January 5
- 78-63 on the road over UT Martin (No. 223) on January 21
- 73-50 at home over UT Martin (No. 223) on February 9
- 51-45 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 247) on December 10
- 63-57 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 262) on January 28
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Eastern Illinois Performance Insights
- The Panthers average 68.9 points per game (111th in college basketball) while allowing 61.3 per outing (101st in college basketball). They have a +197 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.6 points per game.
- Offensively, Eastern Illinois is scoring 67.8 points per game this season in conference action. As a comparison, its overall average (68.9 points per game) is 1.1 PPG higher.
- At home, the Panthers are averaging 6.6 more points per game (72.2) than they are when playing on the road (65.6).
- At home, Eastern Illinois is ceding 0.5 more points per game (61.6) than away from home (61.1).
- In their last 10 games, the Panthers have been racking up 63.9 points per game, an average that's a little lower than the 68.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.