The Villanova Wildcats (23-5) take the court against the DePaul Blue Demons (15-13) on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET in Big East action, aiting on FloSports.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

DePaul Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

DePaul vs. Villanova Scoring Comparison

The Blue Demons put up an average of 77.8 points per game, 20.0 more points than the 57.8 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

When DePaul gives up fewer than 71.3 points, it is 12-2.

DePaul has put together a 15-11 record in games it scores more than 57.8 points.

The 71.3 points per game the Wildcats score are the same as the Blue Demons allow.

Villanova is 14-0 when scoring more than 72.3 points.

Villanova is 22-5 when it allows fewer than 77.8 points.

This season the Wildcats are shooting 45.0% from the field, only 1.2% lower than the Blue Demons give up.

DePaul Schedule