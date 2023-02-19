The Penn State Lady Lions (13-13) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Illinois Fighting Illini (19-7) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at State Farm Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Illinois Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

Illinois vs. Penn State Scoring Comparison

The Lady Lions average 7.2 more points per game (72) than the Fighting Illini give up (64.8).

Penn State is 13-3 when allowing fewer than 76.8 points.

Penn State has put together a 12-9 record in games it scores more than 64.8 points.

The Fighting Illini put up 76.8 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 71.3 the Lady Lions give up.

Illinois has a 14-3 record when scoring more than 71.3 points.

Illinois' record is 16-2 when it allows fewer than 72 points.

The Fighting Illini are making 43.6% of their shots from the field, 8.3% lower than the Lady Lions allow to opponents (51.9%).

The Lady Lions' 36.7 shooting percentage is 7.4 lower than the Fighting Illini have conceded.

