Sunday's contest that pits the Illinois Fighting Illini (19-7) versus the Penn State Lady Lions (13-13) at State Farm Center has a projected final score of 76-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Illinois, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 19.

In their last time out, the Fighting Illini lost 82-71 to Maryland on Sunday.

Illinois vs. Penn State Game Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Illinois vs. Penn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 76, Penn State 66

Illinois Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Fighting Illini took down the No. 7 Iowa Hawkeyes, 90-86, on January 1.

The Fighting Illini have three wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 36th-most in Division 1.

Illinois has four wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 29th-most in the nation.

Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins

72-64 on the road over Nebraska (No. 51) on February 9

86-76 at home over Michigan State (No. 55) on January 29

76-66 on the road over Missouri (No. 67) on December 18

92-71 on the road over Pittsburgh (No. 110) on November 30

65-63 on the road over Butler (No. 122) on December 11

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Illinois Performance Insights