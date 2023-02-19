The Hartford Hawks (5-22, 0-1 DI Independent) will be looking to end a five-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Chicago State Cougars (10-18, 1-0 DI Independent) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Jones Convocation Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on FloSports.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Chicago State vs. Hartford matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Chicago State vs. Hartford Game Info

  • When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: FloSports

Chicago State vs. Hartford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Chicago State Moneyline Hartford Moneyline
BetMGM Chicago State (-13.5) 134.5 -1100 +650 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Chicago State (-13) 134.5 -950 +600 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Chicago State (-13.5) 135 -1111 +700 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Chicago State (-14.5) 134.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Chicago State vs. Hartford Betting Trends

  • Chicago State is 15-9-0 ATS this season.
  • In the Cougars' 24 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.
  • Hartford has put together a 6-16-0 record against the spread this season.
  • A total of nine Hawks games this year have gone over the point total.

