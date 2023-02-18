Saturday's contest between the Saint Thomas Tommies (10-15) and Western Illinois Leathernecks (10-16) going head-to-head at Western Hall has a projected final score of 69-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Tommies, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Leathernecks head into this contest after a 91-85 win against Oral Roberts on Saturday.

Western Illinois vs. St. Thomas Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois

Western Illinois vs. St. Thomas Score Prediction

Prediction: St. Thomas 69, Western Illinois 65

Western Illinois Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Leathernecks defeated the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles 91-85 on February 11.

Western Illinois has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (nine).

Western Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins

76-67 at home over South Dakota (No. 231) on December 31

77-75 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 236) on January 21

83-77 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 302) on December 11

83-67 at home over Valparaiso (No. 313) on December 9

72-52 on the road over UMKC (No. 325) on February 9

Western Illinois Performance Insights