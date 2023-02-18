Saturday's contest features the Tennessee State Lady Tigers (10-15) and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-18) facing off at Gentry Complex in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 71-68 win for Tennessee State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Cougars enter this game after a 77-76 loss to UT Martin on Thursday.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Tennessee State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Gentry Complex in Nashville, Tennessee

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee State 71, SIU-Edwardsville 70

SIU-Edwardsville Schedule Analysis

When the Cougars took down the Eastern Illinois Panthers, who are ranked No. 169 in our computer rankings, on February 11 by a score of 82-77, it was their signature victory of the season so far.

Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Lady Tigers are 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 82nd-most losses.

SIU-Edwardsville has tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation (seven).

SIU-Edwardsville 2022-23 Best Wins

62-60 on the road over Northern Illinois (No. 187) on December 17

78-69 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 266) on January 21

76-61 on the road over Southeast Missouri State (No. 271) on December 31

76-69 at home over Tennessee State (No. 315) on January 5

72-66 at home over Morehead State (No. 318) on January 19

SIU-Edwardsville Performance Insights