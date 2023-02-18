Saturday's contest between the Northwestern Wildcats (8-18) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-16) at Welsh-Ryan Arena should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-69, with Northwestern taking home the win. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Wildcats head into this game following a 62-48 loss to Rutgers on Wednesday.

Northwestern vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Northwestern vs. Minnesota Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern 71, Minnesota 69

Northwestern Schedule Analysis

On November 13 against the Pennsylvania Quakers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 100) in our computer rankings, the Wildcats secured their best win of the season, a 63-55 victory at home.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wildcats are 0-11 (.000%) -- tied for the second-most defeats.

Northwestern has six losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the seventh-most in Division 1.

Northwestern 2022-23 Best Wins

70-67 on the road over Wisconsin (No. 151) on January 29

64-58 at home over Air Force (No. 178) on December 17

84-69 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 200) on November 19

66-62 on the road over UIC (No. 205) on December 14

76-38 at home over Niagara (No. 250) on November 22

Northwestern Performance Insights