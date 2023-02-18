Saturday's contest between the Northwestern Wildcats (8-18) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-16) at Welsh-Ryan Arena should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 71-69, with Northwestern taking home the win. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Wildcats head into this game following a 62-48 loss to Rutgers on Wednesday.

Northwestern vs. Minnesota Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Northwestern vs. Minnesota Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Northwestern 71, Minnesota 69

Northwestern Schedule Analysis

  • On November 13 against the Pennsylvania Quakers, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 100) in our computer rankings, the Wildcats secured their best win of the season, a 63-55 victory at home.
  • Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wildcats are 0-11 (.000%) -- tied for the second-most defeats.
  • Northwestern has six losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the seventh-most in Division 1.

Northwestern 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 70-67 on the road over Wisconsin (No. 151) on January 29
  • 64-58 at home over Air Force (No. 178) on December 17
  • 84-69 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 200) on November 19
  • 66-62 on the road over UIC (No. 205) on December 14
  • 76-38 at home over Niagara (No. 250) on November 22

Northwestern Performance Insights

  • The Wildcats' -208 scoring differential (being outscored by 8.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 63.7 points per game (208th in college basketball) while giving up 71.7 per contest (328th in college basketball).
  • In conference games, Northwestern averages fewer points per game (60.4) than its overall average (63.7).
  • Offensively the Wildcats have performed better when playing at home this year, averaging 65.1 points per game, compared to 61.7 per game when playing on the road.
  • Northwestern allows 67.8 points per game in home games this year, compared to 76.9 when playing on the road.
  • In their last 10 games, the Wildcats have been putting up 62.2 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 63.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

