Saturday's contest that pits the Ball State Cardinals (22-4) against the Northern Illinois Huskies (13-11) at NIU Convocation Center has a projected final score of 75-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Ball State. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.

In their last time out, the Huskies won on Wednesday 85-81 against Bowling Green.

Northern Illinois vs. Ball State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois

Northern Illinois vs. Ball State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ball State 75, Northern Illinois 66

Northern Illinois Schedule Analysis

The Huskies' best win of the season came against the Bowling Green Falcons, a top 100 team (No. 55), according to our computer rankings. The Huskies claimed the 85-81 road win on February 15.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Northern Illinois is 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 43rd-most victories.

Northern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins

67-66 at home over Toledo (No. 68) on January 7

86-79 at home over DePaul (No. 71) on November 12

67-64 over Richmond (No. 91) on November 27

88-63 at home over Akron (No. 165) on February 8

71-69 on the road over Eastern Illinois (No. 170) on December 3

Northern Illinois Performance Insights