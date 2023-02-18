Northern Illinois vs. Ball State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Ball State Cardinals (22-4) against the Northern Illinois Huskies (13-11) at NIU Convocation Center has a projected final score of 75-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Ball State. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.
In their last time out, the Huskies won on Wednesday 85-81 against Bowling Green.
Northern Illinois vs. Ball State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: NIU Convocation Center in DeKalb, Illinois
Northern Illinois vs. Ball State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ball State 75, Northern Illinois 66
Northern Illinois Schedule Analysis
- The Huskies' best win of the season came against the Bowling Green Falcons, a top 100 team (No. 55), according to our computer rankings. The Huskies claimed the 85-81 road win on February 15.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Northern Illinois is 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the 43rd-most victories.
Northern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-66 at home over Toledo (No. 68) on January 7
- 86-79 at home over DePaul (No. 71) on November 12
- 67-64 over Richmond (No. 91) on November 27
- 88-63 at home over Akron (No. 165) on February 8
- 71-69 on the road over Eastern Illinois (No. 170) on December 3
Northern Illinois Performance Insights
- The Huskies score 70.3 points per game (87th in college basketball) and give up 69.3 (298th in college basketball) for a +24 scoring differential overall.
- Northern Illinois is averaging 69.4 points per game this year in conference matchups, which is 0.9 fewer points per game than its season average (70.3).
- The Huskies put up 72 points per game when playing at home, compared to 69.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 2.8 points per contest.
- Defensively, Northern Illinois has been better in home games this year, surrendering 67.2 points per game, compared to 71.2 on the road.
- The Huskies have scored 70.3 points per game over their last 10 contests, the same amount they've racked up on average this season.
