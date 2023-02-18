How to Watch the Loyola Chicago vs. George Washington Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The George Washington Colonials (16-10) will be trying to build on a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-20) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center. It airs at 1:30 PM ET.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Loyola Chicago Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Loyola Chicago vs. George Washington Scoring Comparison
- The Ramblers score an average of 55.8 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 61.4 the Colonials allow to opponents.
- Loyola Chicago has a 6-7 record when giving up fewer than 65 points.
- Loyola Chicago is 2-6 when it scores more than 61.4 points.
- The 65 points per game the Colonials average are just 0.4 more points than the Ramblers allow (64.6).
- George Washington is 11-1 when scoring more than 64.6 points.
- George Washington has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 55.8 points.
- This year the Colonials are shooting 35.8% from the field, 11.2% lower than the Ramblers give up.
- The Ramblers' 29.1 shooting percentage is 25.1 lower than the Colonials have given up.
Loyola Chicago Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/8/2023
|@ Davidson
|L 57-55
|John M. Belk Arena
|2/11/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|L 48-47
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|2/15/2023
|George Mason
|L 80-63
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|2/18/2023
|@ George Washington
|-
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
|2/22/2023
|@ Duquesne
|-
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|2/25/2023
|Saint Louis
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
