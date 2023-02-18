Saturday's game features the George Washington Colonials (16-10) and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-20) clashing at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 69-55 victory for heavily favored George Washington according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:30 PM ET on February 18.

The Ramblers fell in their last game 80-63 against George Mason on Wednesday.

Loyola Chicago vs. George Washington Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Loyola Chicago vs. George Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: George Washington 69, Loyola Chicago 55

Loyola Chicago Schedule Analysis

Against the Saint Louis Billikens on December 28, the Ramblers notched their best win of the season, a 60-47 road victory.

Loyola Chicago has six losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the seventh-most in the nation.

Loyola Chicago 2022-23 Best Wins

56-44 over Idaho State (No. 219) on December 21

60-51 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 238) on November 7

72-46 over Elon (No. 282) on December 20

57-54 at home over Bradley (No. 339) on December 3

69-56 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 351) on November 25

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Loyola Chicago Performance Insights