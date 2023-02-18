Loyola Chicago vs. George Washington Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game features the George Washington Colonials (16-10) and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-20) clashing at Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 69-55 victory for heavily favored George Washington according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:30 PM ET on February 18.
The Ramblers fell in their last game 80-63 against George Mason on Wednesday.
Loyola Chicago vs. George Washington Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Charles E. Smith Athletic Center in Washington D.C.
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Loyola Chicago vs. George Washington Score Prediction
- Prediction: George Washington 69, Loyola Chicago 55
Loyola Chicago Schedule Analysis
- Against the Saint Louis Billikens on December 28, the Ramblers notched their best win of the season, a 60-47 road victory.
- Loyola Chicago has six losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the seventh-most in the nation.
Loyola Chicago 2022-23 Best Wins
- 56-44 over Idaho State (No. 219) on December 21
- 60-51 on the road over Western Michigan (No. 238) on November 7
- 72-46 over Elon (No. 282) on December 20
- 57-54 at home over Bradley (No. 339) on December 3
- 69-56 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 351) on November 25
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Loyola Chicago Performance Insights
- The Ramblers are being outscored by 8.8 points per game, with a -229 scoring differential overall. They put up 55.8 points per game (334th in college basketball), and allow 64.6 per outing (188th in college basketball).
- In A-10 action, Loyola Chicago has averaged 2.2 fewer points (53.6) than overall (55.8) in 2022-23.
- The Ramblers are scoring more points at home (56.9 per game) than away (53.3).
- Loyola Chicago is allowing more points at home (67.8 per game) than away (64.7).
- In their past 10 games, the Ramblers are putting up 52.9 points per contest, 2.9 fewer points than their season average (55.8).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.