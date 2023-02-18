Illinois State vs. Drake Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest between the Drake Bulldogs (15-8) and Illinois State Redbirds (19-6) going head to head at Knapp Center has a projected final score of 72-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Drake, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on February 18.
The Redbirds took care of business in their last outing 72-70 against Northern Iowa on Thursday.
Illinois State vs. Drake Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
Illinois State vs. Drake Score Prediction
- Prediction: Drake 72, Illinois State 65
Illinois State Schedule Analysis
- The Redbirds notched their signature win of the season on February 16 by registering a 72-70 victory over the Northern Iowa Panthers, the No. 52-ranked team in our computer rankings.
- Illinois State has three wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in Division 1.
Illinois State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 87-76 at home over Drake (No. 57) on December 30
- 70-56 on the road over Belmont (No. 79) on January 15
- 67-63 on the road over Missouri State (No. 93) on January 5
- 70-53 over Louisiana Tech (No. 132) on November 26
- 79-73 at home over Murray State (No. 142) on February 5
Illinois State Performance Insights
- The Redbirds outscore opponents by 7.4 points per game (posting 68.9 points per game, 115th in college basketball, and allowing 61.5 per contest, 104th in college basketball) and have a +186 scoring differential.
- In conference action, Illinois State is scoring more points (71.3 per game) than it is overall (68.9) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Redbirds score 71.4 points per game. On the road, they average 65.2.
- At home, Illinois State gives up 63.1 points per game. Away, it concedes 60.5.
- Over their previous 10 games, the Redbirds are averaging 73.3 points per game, 4.4 more than their season average (68.9).
