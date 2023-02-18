Illinois vs. Indiana: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 18
The Indiana Hoosiers (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) aim to build on a five-game home winning run when hosting the Illinois Fighting Illini (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana vs. Illinois matchup.
Illinois vs. Indiana Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Illinois vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Indiana Moneyline
|Illinois Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Indiana (-6.5)
|142.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Indiana (-6)
|143
|-240
|+200
|PointsBet
|Indiana (-5.5)
|142.5
|-250
|+200
|Tipico
|Indiana (-6.5)
|141.5
|-280
|+200
Illinois vs. Indiana Betting Trends
- Illinois has covered 13 times in 23 matchups with a spread this season.
- Indiana is 12-12-0 ATS this season.
- So far this season, 14 out of the Hoosiers' 24 games have hit the over.
Illinois Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6000
- The Fighting Illini's national championship odds have dropped from +4000 at the start of the season to +6000, the 67th-biggest change among all teams.
- With odds of +6000, Illinois has been given a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.
