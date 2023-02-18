How to Watch Illinois vs. Indiana on TV or Live Stream - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) will host the Illinois Fighting Illini (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) after victories in five straight home games. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 18, 2023.
Illinois vs. Indiana Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: ESPN
Illinois Stats Insights
- The Fighting Illini have shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points above the 40.8% shooting opponents of the Hoosiers have averaged.
- Illinois has compiled a 15-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.8% from the field.
- The Fighting Illini are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hoosiers sit at 229th.
- The Fighting Illini's 75.2 points per game are 8.3 more points than the 66.9 the Hoosiers give up.
- Illinois is 16-4 when allowing fewer than 76 points.
Illinois Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Illinois averages 77.3 points per game. On the road, it averages 71.6.
- The Fighting Illini concede 59.8 points per game at home, and 68.4 away.
- At home, Illinois makes 8.1 triples per game, 1.5 more than it averages away (6.6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (31.1%) than on the road (28.4%).
Illinois Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|@ Iowa
|L 81-79
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|2/11/2023
|Rutgers
|W 69-60
|State Farm Center
|2/14/2023
|@ Penn State
|L 93-81
|Bryce Jordan Center
|2/18/2023
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|2/20/2023
|Minnesota
|-
|State Farm Center
|2/23/2023
|Northwestern
|-
|State Farm Center
