Saturday's contest between the Little Rock Trojans (17-9) and the Eastern Illinois Panthers (20-5) at Jack Stephens Center is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 61-58, with Little Rock securing the victory. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Panthers are coming off of a 62-57 loss to Southeast Missouri State in their most recent outing on Thursday.

Eastern Illinois vs. Little Rock Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, Arkansas

Eastern Illinois vs. Little Rock Score Prediction

Prediction: Little Rock 61, Eastern Illinois 58

Eastern Illinois Schedule Analysis

The Panthers captured their best win of the season on January 14, when they beat the Little Rock Trojans, who rank No. 167 in our computer rankings, 44-33.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Eastern Illinois is 17-4 (.810%) -- tied for the fourth-most wins.

Eastern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins

67-62 on the road over Tennessee Tech (No. 196) on January 5

73-50 at home over UT Martin (No. 222) on February 9

78-63 on the road over UT Martin (No. 222) on January 21

51-45 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 262) on December 10

69-58 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 266) on December 31

Eastern Illinois Performance Insights