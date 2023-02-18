The No. 16 Xavier Musketeers (19-7, 11-4 Big East) will be trying to extend a 10-game home winning run when taking on the DePaul Blue Demons (9-17, 3-12 Big East) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Cintas Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

DePaul vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

DePaul Stats Insights

The Blue Demons are shooting 42.2% from the field, 2.4% lower than the 44.6% the Musketeers' opponents have shot this season.

DePaul is 6-3 when it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.

The Blue Demons are the 296th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Musketeers sit at 178th.

The Blue Demons score an average of 71.5 points per game, only four fewer points than the 75.5 the Musketeers give up to opponents.

When DePaul allows fewer than 82.6 points, it is 8-12.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison

DePaul scores 77.2 points per game at home, and 65.3 on the road.

The Blue Demons give up 78.4 points per game at home, and 74.9 on the road.

DePaul knocks down more 3-pointers at home (9.8 per game) than on the road (7.2). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.8%) than on the road (31.9%).

