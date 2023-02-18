How to Watch DePaul vs. Xavier on TV or Live Stream - February 18
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 16 Xavier Musketeers (19-7, 11-4 Big East) will be trying to extend a 10-game home winning run when taking on the DePaul Blue Demons (9-17, 3-12 Big East) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Cintas Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
DePaul vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: CBS Sports Network
DePaul Stats Insights
- The Blue Demons are shooting 42.2% from the field, 2.4% lower than the 44.6% the Musketeers' opponents have shot this season.
- DePaul is 6-3 when it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.
- The Blue Demons are the 296th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Musketeers sit at 178th.
- The Blue Demons score an average of 71.5 points per game, only four fewer points than the 75.5 the Musketeers give up to opponents.
- When DePaul allows fewer than 82.6 points, it is 8-12.
DePaul Home & Away Comparison
- DePaul scores 77.2 points per game at home, and 65.3 on the road.
- The Blue Demons give up 78.4 points per game at home, and 74.9 on the road.
- DePaul knocks down more 3-pointers at home (9.8 per game) than on the road (7.2). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.8%) than on the road (31.9%).
DePaul Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/5/2023
|@ Seton Hall
|L 69-64
|Prudential Center
|2/8/2023
|@ Villanova
|L 81-65
|The William B. Finneran Pavilion
|2/14/2023
|St. John's (NY)
|L 92-83
|Wintrust Arena
|2/18/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
|2/22/2023
|Butler
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|2/25/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
