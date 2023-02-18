Saturday's game features the DePaul Blue Demons (14-13) and the Providence Friars (13-14) matching up at Alumni Hall (RI) (on February 18) at 12:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-66 victory for DePaul, who is slightly favored based on our model.

The Blue Demons are coming off of a 94-89 victory against Seton Hall in their most recent game on Wednesday.

DePaul vs. Providence Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Hall (RI) in Providence, Rhode Island

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

DePaul vs. Providence Score Prediction

Prediction: DePaul 71, Providence 66

DePaul Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 8 Maryland Terrapins on November 25, the Blue Demons captured their best win of the season, a 76-67 victory.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Blue Demons are 1-6 (.143%) -- tied for the 44th-most losses.

DePaul has three Quadrant 2 wins, tied for the 43rd-most in the nation. But it also has five Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 21st-most.

DePaul 2022-23 Best Wins

98-83 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 47) on November 20

94-89 at home over Seton Hall (No. 63) on February 15

80-71 at home over Georgetown (No. 105) on December 18

74-59 over Pittsburgh (No. 115) on November 26

87-62 at home over Butler (No. 127) on February 8

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

DePaul Performance Insights