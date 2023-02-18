Saturday's contest features the Northern Iowa Panthers (17-7) and the Bradley Braves (3-23) squaring off at McLeod Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 84-51 win for heavily favored Northern Iowa according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Braves are coming off of an 81-49 loss to Drake in their most recent game on Thursday.

Bradley vs. Northern Iowa Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

Bradley vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Iowa 84, Bradley 51

Bradley Schedule Analysis

The Braves beat the No. 177-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Eastern Illinois Panthers, 72-61, on December 6, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

Bradley has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (five).

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Panthers are 4-2 (.667%) -- tied for the 93rd-most victories.

Bradley has tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (eight).

Bradley 2022-23 Best Wins

77-58 at home over McNeese (No. 320) on November 19

