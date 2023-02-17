Friday's game that pits the UIC Flames (14-11) versus the Evansville Purple Aces (10-13) at Meeks Family Fieldhouse has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 63-61 in favor of UIC. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 17.

In their most recent matchup on Sunday, the Flames secured a 64-52 victory over Drake.

UIC vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville, Wyoming

UIC vs. Evansville Score Prediction

Prediction: UIC 63, Evansville 61

UIC Schedule Analysis

The Flames' best win this season came in a 64-52 victory on February 12 over the Drake Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 57) in our computer rankings.

UIC 2022-23 Best Wins

62-59 over Austin Peay (No. 140) on November 23

63-55 over Davidson (No. 164) on November 22

52-50 on the road over IUPUI (No. 174) on November 7

65-62 at home over Southern Illinois (No. 197) on January 14

66-58 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 200) on December 4

