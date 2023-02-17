Friday's contest between the Belmont Bruins (15-10) and the Southern Illinois Salukis (9-14) at SIU Arena has a projected final score of 74-66 based on our computer prediction, with Belmont securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 17.

In their last time out, the Salukis won on Sunday 83-59 against Bradley.

Southern Illinois vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: SIU Arena in Carbondale, Illinois

Southern Illinois vs. Belmont Score Prediction

Prediction: Belmont 74, Southern Illinois 66

Southern Illinois Schedule Analysis

Against the Murray State Racers on January 20, the Salukis registered their best win of the season, an 81-73 road victory.

Southern Illinois has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (seven).

Southern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins

60-58 on the road over Indiana State (No. 216) on December 31

87-81 on the road over Lehigh (No. 221) on November 26

86-77 on the road over Evansville (No. 255) on December 29

77-47 at home over Valparaiso (No. 313) on February 4

100-72 at home over Tennessee State (No. 316) on December 7

Southern Illinois Performance Insights