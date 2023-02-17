The Ottawa Senators (26-24-3) host the Chicago Blackhawks (16-32-5), who have dropped three straight, on Friday, February 17 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, TSN5, NBCS-CHI, and RDS.

The Blackhawks have scored 25 goals over their past 10 games, while conceding 35 goals. A total of 25 power-play opportunities during that time have turned into one power-play goal (4.0%). They are 3-6-1 over those games.

As hockey play continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which team we predict will capture the win in Friday's game.

Blackhawks vs. Senators Predictions for Friday

Our model for this matchup expects a final score of Senators 4, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Senators (-245)

Senators (-245) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Senators (-2.5)

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks have posted a record of 5-5-10 in overtime games to contribute to an overall mark of 16-32-5.

Chicago has earned 19 points (8-4-3) in its 15 games decided by one goal.

This season the Blackhawks scored only one goal in 12 games and they finished 0-11-1 in those matchups.

Chicago has six points (2-7-2) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Blackhawks have scored more than two goals in 23 games, earning 30 points from those contests.

Chicago has scored a lone power-play goal in 14 games this season and has registered seven points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Chicago is 4-5-2 (10 points).

The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents in 41 games, going 12-26-3 to record 27 points.

Senators Rank Senators AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 22nd 3 Goals Scored 2.4 32nd 19th 3.21 Goals Allowed 3.64 27th 5th 33.4 Shots 26.7 31st 22nd 32.3 Shots Allowed 33.6 26th 2nd 26.5% Power Play % 17.6% 26th 14th 80.5% Penalty Kill % 76.1% 23rd

Blackhawks vs. Senators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, TSN5, NBCS-CHI, and RDS

ESPN+, TSN5, NBCS-CHI, and RDS

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

