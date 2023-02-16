The UT Martin Skyhawks (16-11, 8-6 OVC) will be looking to build on a four-game home winning streak when taking on the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (17-10, 8-6 OVC) on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Skyhawk Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the UT Martin vs. SIU-Edwardsville matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee

Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

SIU-Edwardsville vs. UT Martin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

SIU-Edwardsville vs. UT Martin Betting Trends

SIU-Edwardsville has compiled a 12-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

When playing as at least 1-point underdogs this season, the Cougars have an ATS record of 7-2.

UT Martin has compiled a 9-13-1 ATS record so far this year.

So far this season, 13 out of the Skyhawks' 23 games have hit the over.

