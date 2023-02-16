SIU-Edwardsville vs. UT Martin: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 16
The UT Martin Skyhawks (16-11, 8-6 OVC) will be looking to build on a four-game home winning streak when taking on the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (17-10, 8-6 OVC) on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Skyhawk Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. UT Martin Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
SIU-Edwardsville vs. UT Martin Odds, Spread, Over/Under
|Favorite
|Total
|UT Martin Moneyline
|SIU-Edwardsville Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UT Martin (-1.5)
|150.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|UT Martin (-1)
|150
|-
|-
|PointsBet
|UT Martin (-1)
|150
|-115
|-105
|Tipico
|UT Martin (-1.5)
|149.5
|-
|-
SIU-Edwardsville vs. UT Martin Betting Trends
- SIU-Edwardsville has compiled a 12-11-0 ATS record so far this year.
- When playing as at least 1-point underdogs this season, the Cougars have an ATS record of 7-2.
- UT Martin has compiled a 9-13-1 ATS record so far this year.
- So far this season, 13 out of the Skyhawks' 23 games have hit the over.
